1h ago

add bookmark

Stormers, Bulls on course for potential blockbuster Champions Cup knockout

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stormers coach John Dobson. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Stormers coach John Dobson. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

The rivalry between the Stormers and the Bulls could be given another blockbuster chapter this season with the two South African sides on course to potentially meet in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup. 

The Bulls have finished 7th in Pool A following their loss to Lyon on Friday night while the Stormers are currently 2nd in Pool B after they beat Clermont at home on Saturday

If it stays that way after the round-robin stages are completed on Sunday, then the Bulls will travel to Cape Town Stadium at the end of March in a match that will be another huge clash between the sides.

It all comes down to Sunday's 17:15 kick-off between Toulouse and Munster in France.

If Munster win, then the Stormers will stay 2nd and another North v South derby will be confirmed. 

If Toulouse win, however, then they will move above the Stormers on the log and be the side that hosts the Bulls in the first round of knockouts. 

That would leave the Stormers hosting either Harlequins or Edinburgh in the last 16 instead. 

The Sharks, meanwhile, are likely to finish 4th in Pool A which would see them host any of Ospreys, Toulouse or Munster at Kings Park. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullssharksstormerschampions cupcape townpretoriarugby
Fixtures
Fri 27 Jan 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Stormers
Stormers
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 27 Jan 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Bulls
Bulls
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 28 Jan 23 14:30 PM (SAST)
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Munster
Munster
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 08 Jan 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 24
Stormers
Stormers 17
Sat 07 Jan 23
Ospreys
Ospreys 19
Leinster
Leinster 24
Sat 07 Jan 23
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 22
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 28
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo