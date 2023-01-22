Stormers, Bulls on course for potential blockbuster Champions Cup knockout

The rivalry between the Stormers and the Bulls could be given another blockbuster chapter this season with the two South African sides on course to potentially meet in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup.

The Bulls have finished 7th in Pool A following their loss to Lyon on Friday night while the Stormers are currently 2nd in Pool B after they beat Clermont at home on Saturday.

If it stays that way after the round-robin stages are completed on Sunday, then the Bulls will travel to Cape Town Stadium at the end of March in a match that will be another huge clash between the sides.

It all comes down to Sunday's 17:15 kick-off between Toulouse and Munster in France.

If Munster win, then the Stormers will stay 2nd and another North v South derby will be confirmed.

If Toulouse win, however, then they will move above the Stormers on the log and be the side that hosts the Bulls in the first round of knockouts.

That would leave the Stormers hosting either Harlequins or Edinburgh in the last 16 instead.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are likely to finish 4th in Pool A which would see them host any of Ospreys, Toulouse or Munster at Kings Park.



