51m ago

add bookmark

Malherbe on the cusp of surpassing Burger as most capped Stormer ahead of Cardiff clash

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frans Malherbe. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Frans Malherbe. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe will be become the most-capped Stormers player when he runs out at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

The United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter will mark Malherbe's 124th appearance for the Stormers, to go past the great Schalk Burger.

He will run out alongside Steven Kitshoff, who reaches 122 Stormers caps and is poised to move past Burger in the near future.

The experienced front-rower made his DHL Stormers debut in 2011 and also has 54 Springbok caps to his name.

Malherbe and Kitshoff start either side of fellow Springbok Joseph Dweba, with Kwenzo Blose, JJ Kotze and Brok Harris backing them up from the replacements bench.

Adre Smith starts alongside Marvin Orie in the second row, with Ernst van Rhyn taking the captaincy in a start at blindside flank and Nama Xaba and Hacjivah Dayimani rounding out the loose trio.

There are just two changes to the backline, with scrumhalf Godlen Masimla and wing Suleiman Hartzenberg coming into the starting line-up.

Paul de Wet and Sacha Mngomezulu provide cover from a replacements bench which also features Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht and Junior Pokomela, who are sure to make an impact in the second half.

Head Coach John Dobson said that Malherbe's achievement cannot be taken for granted.

"What Frans has achieved at the age of just 31 is incredible, if you think about some of the players who represented this team before him.

"He is a great example of a top team man and just his presence in the squad this week has given us a lift," he said.

Dobson said that it will take big effort to get the result in Cardiff.

"We are looking forward to seeing how some of our combinations develop and the way the team responds at what is a renowned rugby venue against a home team with some momentum," he said.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 20:35.

Stormers:

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Alapati Leiua, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united rugby champion­shipstormersrugby
Fixtures
Fri 21 Oct 22 18:30 PM (SAST)
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Bulls
Bulls
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 21 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Connacht
Connacht
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
The Sportsground, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 22 Oct 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Zebre
Zebre
Edinburgh
Edinburgh
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 15 Oct 22
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 36
Zebre
Zebre 12
Sat 15 Oct 22
Munster
Munster 31
Bulls
Bulls 17
Sat 15 Oct 22
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 31
Dragons
Dragons 14
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo