Stormers coach defends Libbok after charge down blunder in URC final

Stormers coach John Dobson has defended the performance of flyhalf Manie Libbok in their URC final defeat to Munster.

Libbok had a kick charged down late in the game which allowed Munster to score the winning try.

Dobson said Libbok had a "solid game all-round" and acknowledged that Munster deserved to win.

Stormers coach John Dobson has refused to blame flyhalf Manie Libbok for their 19-14 URC final loss to Munster in Cape Town.

Libbok started the game brightly when he scored an early intercept try. But after taking an early 7-0 lead, the Stormers struggled for large parts of the first half.

They trailed 12-7 at the break before regaining the lead early in the second half (14-12). However, a crucial moment came at the 74-minute mark when Libbok's attempted clearance kick from his own 22m line was charged down.

The hosts were still leading at that stage, but the incident handed Munster possession deep inside Stormers territory, and they scored a minute later through No 7 John Hodnett.

After the game, Libbok copped criticism on social media, but Dobson has defended his pivot.

"I thought Manie's general game and option taking was good," Dobson told reporters.

"We didn't do the right thing off the scrum that led up to the moment you are referring to and that wasn't Manie's call either.

"Manie had a solid game all-round. Munster deserved to win and played well. In the first half when we came hard off the line and Munster got the bridge passes over to the wings, our guys couldn't turn and get back and we were just slipping.

"I don't want to use that as an excuse but I am just trying to explain it in the context of Manie. That wasn't Manie's perfect conditions and also Munster did very well in the way they defended against him."

Dobson added that he doesn't pay attention to social media as it's too emotional.

"We lost that game because Munster played really well in the first half and they showed enormous character on defence in the second half."



