Stormers coach Dobson coach wary of Quins halfbacks, out to 'stop Andre Esterhuizen'

Stormers boss John Dobson says they are "battle-hardened" for Saturday's Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Harlequins.

Dobson adds they've done a lot of research on the English club and expects a "great spectacle" at Cape Town Stadium.

The coach believes England halfbacks Danny Care and Marcus Smith, as well as Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen, are danger men for Quins.

Stormers coach John Dobson says they'll be well prepared for Saturday's home Champions Cup clash against English club Harlequins.



The Stormers welcome a Quins side who were the joint-third highest try-scorers in the Champions Cup pool stage.

The Stormers drew 22-22 with Leinster in a top-of-the-table URC clash in Dublin last Friday. Dobson says that game was the perfect preparation for this weekend's Round of 16 showdown.

"The first task was to get the guys battle-hardened and ready for Harlequins, which is a knockout game," Dobson told EPCR Rugby's official website.

"It looks like we're going to be ready (for Harlequins). We've done quite a bit of work on them. It's going to be a great spectacle in our conditions, with their style of rugby."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

Dobson highlighted the threats posed by Quins' England international halfback duo of Danny Care and Marcus Smith, while also singling out Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen as a big threat.

"I mean, Danny Care and Marcus Smith, they've got real skill with those two halfbacks," Dobson said.

"They play a great, attractive brand of rugby, so we are going to do what we did against Leinster - slow some ball down (at the breakdown), stop Andre Esterhuizen.

"It's going to be a great spectacle with hopefully 50 000 people in the (Cape Town) Stadium."

Saturday's clash kicks off at 16:00.