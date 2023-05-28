Stormers coach laments 'nightmare' Cape Town pitch, heaps praise on URC champions Munster

Stormers coach John Dobson admitted the Cape Town Stadium's indifferent playing surface stopped them from playing their best rugby in Saturday's United Rugby Championship final.

The Stormers lost to Munster 19-14 where the visitors were clearly the better side having tactically handled the conditions better.

Dobson was magnanimous in his praise for Munster, who won their first URC title in 12 years.

The stadium's playing surface has been the subject of conversations for the past two months and even though it rained on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, sunshine on Saturday dried conditions out a bit.

It was clear throughout the contest, however, that the pitch was incredibly slippery underfoot and that Munster adapted far better than the Stormers.

In the build-up to Saturday's pulsating final, News24 spoke to the Cape Town Stadium's management, who acknowledged the pitch issues and revealed the turf wasn't getting enough rest due to constant event hosting.

And while a new 50% synthetic, 50% turf pitch will be laid in the coming months, the Stormers struggled to play their fast-paced, high-intensity running game on Saturday.

In fact, the pitch had already started to cut up significantly during training on Friday and did the same during the respective warm-ups on Saturday.

"I just hate mentioning the field, because of how it's going to sound," Dobson said.

"I really thought the referee was superb and put in an excellent performance, but the field was a nightmare for us.

"I take it on me, because maybe we should have changed our game model. Maybe we should have slowed down the line-speed, kicked contestables, not try too many counter-attacks or go around the back.

"Maybe we got those things wrong, because those were tough conditions to play our game model in and we should have adapted."

Dobson was unequivocal with the fact that Munster, who outscored the Stormers three tries to two in a final that contained no penalties kicked over, were the better side.

The Stormers started the game well through Manie Libbok's intercept try, but Graham Rowntree's visitors took control and were unfortunate to have two tries chalked off.

Dobson felt that in hindsight, they may have needed to be smarter in how they combatted the disintegrating surface that failed to suit their strengths.

"Munster deserved to win. They were 12-7 up and they had two tries disallowed, so the first-half damage could have been bigger," Dobson said.

"It may have been naïve of us not to change our game model on that pitch in June because if you come with line speed and you miss the read, you can't turn and recover.

"Your transition counter-attack is gone, your stepping game is gone and so is your scrum game, and those are really the three pillars of our game.

"It will be different next season, but I guess you don't change your game model for one game, but the fight Munster had when we threw the kitchen sink at them in the second half was remarkable.

"I genuinely believed they deserve to win the game."



