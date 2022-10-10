1h ago

Stormers confirm Willemse and Jantjies will cut URC overseas leg short, return to SA

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
The Stormers confirmed that Springboks Damian Willemse and Herschel Jantjies would take no further part in the remaining fixtures on their United Rugby Championship (URC) overseas leg.

After starting at fullback and scrumhalf respectively in the Stormers' 37-20 win against Zebre at the weekend, the duo will be given much-needed rest in anticipation of their upcoming call-ups for the Boks' end-of year-tour, which begins early next month.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed the news after the move was hinted at by head coach John Dobson at the weekend.

"At this stage, we're sending Herschel and Damian home," said Snyman.

"They need to get rest in after the Wales Test series and the Rugby Championship [with the Springboks]."

Last week, the Stormers revealed that Willemse had requested to tour with the team after recently recovering from a head knock in Argentina last month.

Snyman added they were still waiting to hear the full extent of the injury to replacement hooker Chad Solomon, but said JJ Kotze is most certainly joining the team "as backup".

As far as fullback Clayton Blommetjies - who tied the knot this weekend - Snyman shared:

He said he'd take his honeymoon at a later stage, luckily, so he's also on the way.

The Stormers currently sit 3rd on the URC table, with a game in hand. They face Ospreys on Friday night.

