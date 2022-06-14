Stormers' Deon Fourie in line for another competitive final v Bulls, 12 years after Soweto loss

The Stormers and Bulls will contest a cross-border competition final for the first time since 2010.

Stormers loose forward Deon Fourie played in that final, along with a few other players who are still in the colours of the blue and white.

Fourie said it was a "fairy tale" to be playing in the final because when the competition started, South African teams were on the backfoot.

Stormers loose forward Deon Fourie is relishing the prospect of playing in another local derby final, having been in Soweto for the 2010 Super Rugby final.

There is a familiarity about the United Rugby Championship (URC) final this Saturday.

Two South African teams are set to bring the curtain down on a URC campaign which finishes at the Cape Town Stadium when the Stormers take on the Bulls.

"It's a fairy tale for the Stormers to be playing the Bulls in the final," Fourie told reporters from a rainy Cape Town on Monday.

"If you had said at the beginning of the URC that these two teams would be playing a final in Cape Town ... you should have put money on it," he joked.

"It's been an unbelievable year and it's nice to end the season like this."

Fourie returned to the Western Cape last year having left for France in 2014 for spells with Lyon and Grenoble.

He has set the URC alight, showing the type of intensity that makes you look twice when you realise, he is 35. He has been everywhere for the Stormers, proving particularly handy at the breakdown.

As a result, he finished the regular season as the player with the most turnovers won (25).

"When I arrived, I wanted to show that I can still play good rugby and whatever came on top of that was a bonus," Fourie said.

The bonus he spoke of was his inclusion in a 43-man Springbok squad for their international window.

"The Bok call-up was always a dream, luckily I'm one step closer."

Fourie wore his happiness quite visibly but said the focus this week remains on the final.

The last time these two teams met in a cross-border competition was the Super Rugby final at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, in 2010.

The Bulls won that encounter 25-17.

Fourie (playing at hooker then), centre Juan de Jongh and prop Brok Harris all played for the Stormers in that fateful final.

All three men are still part of the Stormers' set-up.

For the Bulls, veteran Morne Steyn is the only player who is still around from that winning side.

Fourie made the point that the two sides were, in 2010, Springbok-laden teams. Nowadays, he observed, there is a younger look to the teams.

After watching the Bulls meet Leinster head on in Dublin, what is the expectation from the experienced player?

"For us, we will have to handle the pressure that they are going to bring," Fourie commented on their weekend opponents.

The last time the two sides played in April, the Stormers won 19-17 in Cape Town.

Kick-off is at 19:30 on Saturday.