Devastated Stormers holding heads high after URC heartache: 'Keep the tears for the pillow'

The Stormers were gutted, fighting back tears after their URC final loss to Munster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Over 56 000 had crammed into the venue, but the hosts were far from their best and were punished.

Coach John Dobson says the Stormers have still achieved their goals for the campaign despite not winning the title.

Stormers coach John Dobson and skipper Steven Kitshoff were left devastated following their side's 19-14 loss to Munster in Saturday's United Rugby Championship final at a packed Cape Town Stadium.

MATCH REPORT | Stormers' URC dream shattered

The Stormers delivered their worst performance of the knockout stages this season and were punished, missing out on an opportunity to win back-to-back URC titles after their famous victory over the Bulls at the same venue in 2022.

It was not to be this time around, though, as the hosts were outplayed, particularly in the first half.

"It's hard for us now. It's very, very tough," said Dobson.

"We really wanted to win this cup, but we've got to try and be disciplined and look at the bigger picture. I've been telling them [the players] to try save the tears for the pillow later, because we did something special.

"We know there was an error or two in the final five or six minutes, but we're not going to hang anyone out for that. That's just not our style."

Dobson said that while the Stormers had lost their URC title, they had still achieved their goals for 2022/23, which left a bittersweet feeling.

"We wanted to increase our depth, prove we belong at the top table of European rugby and increase a sense of belonging for everybody in the group. It was just about making Cape Town smile," he said.

"It's a weird one because we've ticked off our goals, yet we're feeling here miserable.

"Let's try be disciplined enough to keep the tears for the pillow, because there will be tears later."

Stormers skipper Steven Kitshoff was also visibly emotional during the post-match press conference as he said goodbye to the union that he has made home for the bulk of his professional rugby career.

Kitshoff, off to Ulster next season, was gutted.

"When that final whistle blew, it felt like it wasn't meant to happen like this," he said.

"I felt that we were totally in control of the second half and that we were on top of Munster and that they were scrambling trying to keep us out.

"When that final whistle went, it was just trying to hold the tears back.

"I'm extremely proud of what the guys have achieved during the season. The result tonight is very disappointing, but the guys can hold their heads up high and enjoy each other's company.

"There are some true friendships that were built throughout the season and guys that really care about each other, so for me, it's tough to leave like this, but we can be proud."

Dobson, meanwhile, credited the newly crowned champions.

"I thought Munster were superb in the first half and put us under enormous pressure on defence. We can say it was our worst defensive half, but it was only our worst defensive half because of how well Munster played," said Dobson.

"In the second half when we started getting ball, I actually thought we were nano-seconds away from winning that game and we just needed that extra score.

"Munster thoroughly deserved that game. To my mind, there is no question. They were 12-7 up at half-time with two tries disallowed, so the first-half damage could have been bigger.

"Some guys are pretty broken, but we'll go have a drink or a cool drink together and reflect on a very good season.

"We've taken a massive step forward this season. We have more depth, substance and understanding."