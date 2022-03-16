Stormers doctor on lock's shock retirement: 'The right call with his future in mind'

The Stormers have paid tribute to lock David Meihuizen, who had to retire due to concussion.

Team doctor Jason Suter believes it's the right call with Meihuizen's future in mind.

The 24-year-old retires with 23 Western Province caps and eight Stormers caps.

Stormers team doctor Jason Suter says they were alert to lock David Meihuizen's issues with concussion for some time.

The 24-year-old announced on Tuesday that he was walking away from rugby due to complications related to concussion.

The decision was made on advice from the Stormers medical team after consulting numerous specialists.

Meihuizen had recently returned from a long-term knee injury, but given his history with concussion, was being monitored carefully by the Stormers medical staff.

Following a knock to the head late in the United Rugby Championship game against Connacht last month, he was treated by Suter, who subsequently referred him to a neurologist.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time David had felt prolonged post-concussion symptoms, so we have been monitoring him closely for some time," Suter said in a statement on the Stormers website.



"All correct procedures were being followed in order to get him back on the field safely, but it was not to be and while it is very sad that he has had to make the decision to walk away from the game on medical advice, it is ultimately the right call with his future beyond rugby in mind."

The towering lock, who stands 2.07m in his socks, has been part of the Western Province Rugby system since leaving school, having attended the WP Rugby Institute in 2016 and representing WP at under-19 and under-21 levels before going on to make his senior debut in 2018.

He ends his career with 23 Western Province caps and eight Stormers caps, the last of which came in the URC encounter against Connacht in Galway.

Stormers coach John Dobson said Meihuizen's retirement was a big loss to the franchise.

"Everyone here is absolutely gutted for Dave, he was a player of immense potential who had a fantastic attitude towards the game and his presence will definitely be missed around the squad.

"He is a smart guy with far more going for him than just his rugby abilities, so he has made the right decision here, as difficult as it may have been.

"I am also proud of the way our medical staff handled the situation, which shows that we are taking head injuries seriously and putting the players first.

"We all wish him everything of the best for the future and know he will make a success of whatever he does next," Dobson concluded.

Meihuizen also posted an emotional statement on social media.

"This is not a decision I take lightly but my health needs to be my first priority. I would like to thank Western Province Rugby for their faith in me as a player. And I couldn't have picked a better union to have spent my short career at.

"And lastly to the Stormers and Western Province boys. Thank you all for the seasons. The wins, losses, heartbreaks and celebrations. For the friends I’ve made, experiences I’ve had and life lessons I've learned. I know what this jersey means to everyone so thank you for letting me share it with you," the statement read.