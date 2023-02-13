Stormers eager to lure Fassi to the Cape - report

Springbok and Sharks utility back Aphelele Fassi has been linked with a move to the Stormers.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that the URC champions are "making good progress" in securing Fassi's services.

The 25-year-old's contract with the Sharks expires in December. He has plied his trade in Durban since 2018, having been schooled at Dale College in the Eastern Cape.

Fassi, who boasts three Tests for the Boks, is a versatile player who play fullback and wing.

Meanwhile, the report added that WP Rugby was in the process of extending up to 20 current players' contracts. Two of those players are Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok and in-form centre Dan du Plessis.

Libbok, however, is the subject of a potential player swap with French club Racing 92 for former teammate Warrick Gelant, who is believed to be keen to return to South Africa.

English club Exeter Chiefs are reportedly interested in Du Plessis' services.



