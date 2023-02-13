12m ago

add bookmark

Stormers eager to lure Fassi to the Cape - report

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Aphelele Fassi. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Aphelele Fassi. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Springbok and Sharks utility back Aphelele Fassi has been linked with a move to the Stormers.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that the URC champions are "making good progress" in securing Fassi's services.

The 25-year-old's contract with the Sharks expires in December. He has plied his trade in Durban since 2018, having been schooled at Dale College in the Eastern Cape.

Fassi, who boasts three Tests for the Boks, is a versatile player who play fullback and wing.

READ | Heavyweight ex-Bok coaches Erasmus, Mallett clash over TV comments: 'I was really upset'

Meanwhile, the report added that WP Rugby was in the process of extending up to 20 current players' contracts. Two of those players are Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok and in-form centre Dan du Plessis.

Libbok, however, is the subject of a potential player swap with French club Racing 92 for former teammate Warrick Gelant, who is believed to be keen to return to South Africa.

English club Exeter Chiefs are reportedly interested in Du Plessis' services.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksstormersspringboksurcaphelele fassidurbancape townrugby
Fixtures
Fri 17 Feb 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Ulster
Ulster
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 17 Feb 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Munster
Munster
Ospreys
Ospreys
Thomond Park, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 18 Feb 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Emirates Lions
Emirates Lions
Sharks
Sharks
Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 04 Feb 23
Sharks
Sharks 19
Stormers
Stormers 46
Sun 29 Jan 23
Zebre
Zebre 24
Ospreys
Ospreys 28
Sat 28 Jan 23
Connacht
Connacht 43
Lions
Lions 24
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo