Stormers' fire extinguished in Exeter as SA's Champions Cup campaign ends with a whimper

The Stormers were knocked out of the Champions Cup on Saturday, falling to Exeter Chiefs.

They were 21-0 down at half-time and couldn't recover.

The result means that South Africa will play no further part in the Champions Cup.

English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs poured a cold bucket of water on the usual Stormers fire at Sandy Park to knock the last South African team out of the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

The 2020 Heineken Cup champions and two-time Premiership champions, who are notoriously difficult to beat at home, didn’t give the Stormers a sniff as they scored six tries to three to claim a 42-17 victory.

In many respects, the match was less a contest than the Sharks’ 54-20 defeat to Toulouse earlier in the day.

AS IT HAPPENED | Exeter Chiefs v Stormers

The Stormers will mourn the performance more than the result in England, something they won’t want to repeat as their focus zeroes in on nailing second place on the United Rugby Championship log, which will lengthen their home matches in the playoffs.

It’s become crystal clear that home ground advantage is the key ingredient to playing in Europe, especially if you have a dodgy airline partner, like the one SA Rugby has inflicted on its franchises.

Thirteen minutes in, Exeter found themselves up against a scrambling Stormers defence, while the men from the Western Cape were seemingly still looking for the nearest tube station to take them to the ground.

Wing Olly Woodburn found space down the left and used speed and spatial awareness to draw cover defenders in.

With the visitors sucked towards the left, the Chiefs went right and flyhalf Joe Simmonds chipped into open space for his fullback Tom Wyatt to catch and score untouched.

The Stormers’ weak point was clear quite early: without Deon Fourie, they could not pressurise the Exeter breakdown, whose supportive play and cleanout was shaper and faster.

They were also getting turned over regularly, with the Ben-Jason Dixon, Junior Pokomela and Marcel Theunissen combo failing to give as good as Jannes Kirsten, Christ Tshiunza and Sam Simmonds.

Unsurprisingly, experienced England wing Jack Nowell’s score came from a sleepy breakdown defence, the No 14 picking from the baseline and going through a couple of tacklers to score.

It’s difficult to fix a glass jaw during the fight and it was a perennial weakness South Africans feared Exeter would exploit until they found their knockout punch.

And that right hook wasn’t far off after Woodburn got his own in the 30th minute from a lineout that Damian Willemse needlessly conceded. Chiefs completed a rare back three "hat-trick", each of their 11, 14 and 15 scoring in half an hour.

On top of being tactically second best, the Stormers looked leggy, showing visible weariness of their flight logistical shambles that led to them arriving late on Wednesday in the UK, in dribs and drabs, after long layovers in Doha.

The Stormers were blanked in the first half and didn’t even get close to scoring. They couldn’t run a bath, let alone run their usual cutting lines.

Their X-factor players looked like they wore gumboots instead of rugby boots, with Manie Libbok slipping when an opening presented itself.

Ernst van Rhyn also had a break from a lineout that ended with a knock-on.

And then it came. Five minutes into the second half, No 8 Sam Simmonds delivered the blow from which the Stormers would battle to recover, a fourth Exeter try without reply and an early return flight reservation for the Capetonians.

Sheer desperation led to the first Stormers score after they camped out inside the Chiefs 22m area but couldn’t force a way over the line through their rumbling forwards. So, they moved the ball imperfectly wide and Seabelo Senatla snuck a pass to Willemse, who dotted down.

It didn’t seem like it would change the inevitable outcome.

Willemse, though, did everything he could to prevent their tournament from ending, putting himself into mostly unprofitable situations, crashing, kicking, fielding, anything to make the match look like a contest.

His teammates responded and after Ruan Nel’s try was disallowed, Suleiman Hartzenberg scored on the right with 20 minutes to go.

Exeter scored the killer fifth try, though, quelling any possible dissent by the visiting side through Jack Yeandle from the back of a maul before Marvin Orie was handed a generous third Stormers try by the TMO.

There was still time for a Tom Cairns try at the end, which did little but cue the celebration music on the PA system at Sandy Park.

Scorers:

Exeter Chiefs 42 (21)

Tries: Tom Wyatt, Jack Nowell, Olly Woodburn, Sam Simmonds, Jack Yeandle, Tom Cairns

Conversions: Joe Simmonds (6)

Stormers 17 (0)

Tries: Damian Willemse, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Marvin Orie

Conversion: Mani Libbok