Stormers fizzle on red letter day, but Cape Town smiles on its way to becoming SA's rugby mecca

At the Cape Town Stadium

The Cape Town Stadium didn't get its required result from the United Rugby Championship final between the Stormers and Munster, but nevertheless radiated a warm and joyous smile.

A crowd of just over 56 000 filed in and left without complaint as the precinct handled traffic and pedestrian challenges decently.

The stadium's much maligned pitch will get its winter makeover as the ground gets a deserved time away from the limelight.

Understandably, the Cape Town Stadium pitch came under significant criticism, even from the respective coaches at the end of the United Rugby Championship.

The groundskeepers must have been chuffed with the fact that Saturday's final between the Stormers and Munster could be the stadium's last game for a while as the surface is set to undergo a much needed renewal.

The turf, in some parts, was turned into a sandy garden that would make soccer teams feel ill, but that's the price paid for shared tenancy between soccer and rugby teams at a big venue.

In what has been a magical month at the stadium that certainly solidified the city's status as the capital of South African rugby, one more match-day on a weather-beaten and battered surface wasn't going to be too onerous.

Once Western Province took the anchor tenancy of this ground, there was only going to be one winner: Rugby, even though the Stormers were on the losing side on Saturday.

And indeed, it's rugby, since the 2010 World Cup, that has consistently drawn fans to this ground in numbers that football can only dream of (even if Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are in town).

And, after the final that brought in 56 344 fans of all colours and creeds, Loftus Versfeld, Ellis Park, and Kings Park have a battle on their hands.

Yes, public transport access becomes a serious issue for local stadiums and the traffic, as with most major sporting venues, was chock-a-block, but not headache-inducing.

This, and a food stand selling boerewors rolls at R50, were probably the most minor of issues at a precinct where the public concourse inside and out was so festive - all it needs is a set of roving speakers to play the different genres to keep the various groups happy.

After all, this is a Stormers side that, to all intents and purposes, is getting close to being representative of the city's and region's demographics.

The less-than-ideal result aside, the Cape Town crowd and the stadium were at their best.

The crowd, including the travelling Munster group, took in every ebb and flow of the titanic game that took on Test match form.

They crested with their emotions and voices when Manie Libbok and Deon Fourie scored their tries and withdrew like a low tide when Munster, who simply didn't go away, scored their three tries that secured them their third away play-off match in a row ... and their first URC title.

Where the crowd really showed its humanity was not when Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff came off the field for the last time in a Stormers jumper, but when Munster captain Peter O'Mahony came off for a head injury assessment.

Fourie showed the necessary care and quick attention to alert the match officials, with the ground falling into a concerned silence, followed by a hearty applause for a player who not only richly deserved to win the competition, but fully embodied Munster's resilience and stickability.

It was also understandable that the local faithful filed out of the stadium faster than kids leaving class after the last school bell once Andrea Piardi blew the final whistle.

No matter how sporting you are as a fan, losing a home final hurts, and it showed in their stunned silence as they hushed themselves out.

Even the fan who, at the edge of the second tier of the east stand shouted himself hoarse from the first to the final whistle, vanished in a flash.

Stormers coach John Dobson also rode the noise and pressure silences when he moved around in the press box in the dying moments, before the game's highly awaited and unpleasant fate, especially for the home side, was confirmed.

The pitch, like the Stormers and their fans' emotions, will mend with time, and with the quick turnaround of events, the crushing disappointment will pass by like many of the cold fronts that buffet this region.

But Cape Town and its Greenpoint sporting precinct have raised their hand significantly over the past four URC match weekends.

That they won't be getting a Test match this season is a blessing in disguise. However, what they won't get from the Springboks, they've received in four doses from the Stormers.

The Stormers, like any atmospheric instability system, fizzled in the face of Munster's immovability, but Cape Town, like Dobson promised, smiled.

And it'll radiate through a restful winter while the grey old lady gets some much needed shut eye until the busy summer returns.