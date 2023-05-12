10m ago

Stormers forced to test depth in URC semi as Fourie and Orie injury fears come to pass

Deon Fourie (Gallo)
The Stormers' quest for reaching consecutive URC final has duly turned into a steeper challenge following confirmation that they'll tackle Connacht without influential Springbok duo Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie in Saturday's semi-final clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

Discourse throughout the week has been dominated by the injury clouds hanging over the two stars, who are nursing hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively, and head coach John Dobson evidently feels the prospect of having them in harness for another potential showpiece is far more appealing than thrusting them into action this weekend.

The popular mentor earlier in the week stated he would be comfortable doing so as the franchise had significantly bolstered its depth over the past 12 months.

“While it is disappointing not to have Deon and Marvin in the team, we have every confidence in the players who have come in, who have all proven their worth for us already this season," Dobson said in a statement.

“It will be another great occasion at Cape Town Stadium and we will be doing everything we can to make our supporters proud."

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Leolin Zas, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 

The tireless and underrated Willie Engelbrecht replaces Fourie, where he'll probably be expected to vary his tough tackling and relish for the collisions with some breakdown work, while Ben-Jason Dixon - arguably one of the finds of the season - moves to his more customary position in the second row for Orie though he's reinvented himself superbly at blindside flank.

Any jitters about a lack of a dedicated poacher in the second half, when matches tend to open up more and the possibility of turnover opportunities increase, will also be allayed by the inclusion of Marcel Theunissen  

The 23-year-old flanker is a useful option in both carrying and breakdown-hunting disciplines.

Dobson has also reverted back to a 5-3 split on the bench, where Currie Cup skipper Jean-Luc du Plessis will rush back from Welkom when Western Province's meeting with the Griffons is concluded on Friday afternoon.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.


