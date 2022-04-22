Stormers go marching into URC top four as superb Willemse, Gelant spark another comfortable win

The Stormers have taken a significant step towards hosting a United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final, beating Glasgow Warriors 32-7 at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

AS IT HAPPENED | Stormers 32-7 Glasgow

Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok, once more, were key for the hosts while there was also a hugely impactful second-half performance from Warrick Gelant off the bench.

The Stormers scored four tries, securing the all-important bonus point.

It was far from polished for the Stormers - their lineouts did not function accurately and there were too many missed tackles - but this was another showing of this side's attacking arsenal and their ability to hurt sides from anywhere.

Glasgow, starting the match with no less than 10 internationals in their run-on 15, move down one spot to fourth on the combined log while the Stormers are up to second, even if that could be short-lived with Munster (2nd) and Ulster (5th) in action later on Friday.

More importantly, though, the Stormers are now surely genuine URC title contenders, stringing together a total of seven straight wins at home.

Regardless of what happens this weekend with the Sharks, Bulls and Lions all in action on Saturday, the Stormers will be the highest placed South African side in the competition with two rounds of group stage fixtures remaining.

The match saw former Stormers prop Oli Kebble return to the Cape, and there was a roar from the home crowd when Steven Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni and Frans Malherbe combined to obliterate the highly-rated Glasgow front row to win the first penalty of the game on 5 minutes.

The in-form Libbok, though, missed a difficult penalty at goal.

The game would have to wait until the 19th minute for its first points, and they came when Glasgow turned down two very kickable shots at goal, opting instead to set up attacking lineouts.

There was nothing pretty about it as the Warriors bashed away, and eventually it was No 8 Jack Demspey who crashed over from close range. The conversion was good, and the visitors had a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter.

Unlike Glasgow, the Stormers have found their success this season by keeping the ball alive while relying on skillful offloads, intelligent passing and kicking and a clear attacking intent that has made for an attractive brand.

That was very much the mantra as the hosts looked to play their way back into the context, but Glasgow were happy to slow things down whenever possible, spoiling Stormers ball wherever they could.

A thumping tackle from No 12 Rikus Pretorius then helped enforce a penalty turnover, and this time Libbok made no mistake from the kicking tee, narrowing the gap to 7-3.

The moment of the first half that really got the crowd going, however, came in the 36th minute.

The Stormers had the penalty advantage following a dominant rolling maul, but it appeared they were out of options when Willemse drifted across the field almost in touch rugby fashion, eventually offloading for a charging Pretorius who had run the perfect line.

It was a stunning strike from the Stormers, and the perfect illustration of how they have evolved their attacking game under coach John Dobson this season.

There was almost another try, too, as the Stormers resorted to basketball passing, skips and audacious offloads on their way to the line. Libbok dropped the ball when the try was potentially on, but the Stormers had the advantage and he knocked over the resulting penalty from point blank range to give his side a 13-7 lead going into the break.

Pretorius did not return for the second half, thanks to the injury he sustained in making that heavy hit, and he was replaced by Gelant who went to fullback as Willemse shifted into the midfield.

Glasgow, meanwhile, were giving away far too many penalties, but it was a classic Stormers counter-attack that made the first impact after the restart.

It was simple in its execution, as Gelant gathered a kick inside his own half before running it back and releasing to Hacjivah Dayimani, who then unleashed Herschel Jantjies for the score.

Libbok, somehow, missed the routine conversion, but there was little time dwell as Gelant sparked another Stormers try just a couple of minutes later with a high-risk, backwards offload that found Dayimani again.

It was Leolin Zas who finished off, while Libbok converted a far tougher chance to put the Stormers 25-7 up.

It stayed that way for long enough for the match to be over as a contest long before the final whistle sounded, and by the end there was only one team playing rugby.

Glasgow had their wing yellow-carded for a high tackle on Ruhan Nel, and wave after wave of Stormers eventually saw No 8 Evan Roos go over for the bonus point on the hooter.

Scorers:

Stormers 32 (13)

Tries: Rikus Pretorius, Herschel Jantjies, Leolin Zas, Evan Roos

Conversions: Manie Libbok (3)

Penalties: Libbok (3)

Glasgow 7 (7)

Try: Jack Demspey

Conversion: Ross Thompson



