Stormers handed Champions Cup draw from hell, Sharks will fancy chances in Challenge Cup

The Stormers have been drawn in a tough pool 4 in the Champions Cup that includes champions La Rochelle.

Their South African rivals, the Bulls, have been drawn in a more favourable pool 1 with the Saracens being their toughest opponents.

In the Challenge Cup the Sharks drew the easier straw compared to the Lions, who will have to deal with French giants Montpellier in their pool.

The Stormers' reward for their considerable efforts in last season's URC, where they were finalists, is being placed in a European Champions Cup pool 4 from hell.

Wednesday's official EPCR draw for its respective continental competitions saw John Dobson's troops draw La Rochelle, Leinster, Leicester, Sale and Stade Francais.

Put into perspective, France's La Rochelle are the defending champions while the Springbok-laden Sale reached the final of the English Premiership and Leicester's Tigers were semi-finalists.

The Cape franchise won't play Leinster - last season's runners-up - due to EPCR regulations dictating that teams in the same league cannot face each other.

Nonetheless, unless they build substantial new depth and find a way to mitigate unfavourable travel arrangements, the Stormers look set to find it highly challenging to even reach the play-offs of the tournament.

SA teams' opponents: Stormers: La Rochelle, Leicester, Sale, Stade Francais (Not playing: Leinster) Bulls: Saracens, Lyon, Bordeaux, Bristol (Not playing: Connacht) Sharks: Invitee 1, Zebre, Oyonax, Dragons, Pau Lions: Benetton, Perpignan, Newcastle, Montpellier, Ospreys

Meanwhile, the Bulls, who looked jaded by season's end, have extra incentive to instigate a resurgence as they have been drawn into a more favourable pool 1.

Jake White's charges will have English champions Saracens to contend with, but they will fancy their chances a tad more against French duo Lyon - they were grouped with them last season as well - and Bordeaux (beaten by the Sharks away in 2022/23), as well as accomplished English outfit Bristol.

Again, however, it will require better planning and the implementation of lessons learnt from the past to progress.

In the Challenge Cup, the Sharks have been drawn with France's Pau and Oyonax, as well as Zebre, the Dragons and the first invitee side, which still needs to be confirmed.

The Lions, who reached the quarter-finals in 2022/23, have to deal with French giants Montpellier and Perpignan, England's Newcastle and fellow URC opponents Benetton and Ospreys.

However, the two South African sides will only face four of those opponents.

EPCR reiterated that "the fixture schedules for both tournaments with dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced as soon as possible. Fixtures will be determined using an algorithm which will take into consideration the pool draws, league calendar restrictions, individual club calendar restrictions and broadcast requirements".

The first round is slated for the weekend of December 8.



