1h ago

Stormers have 'full-metal jacket', ready for struggling Scarlets

Khanyiso Tshwaku
John Dobson. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Stormers coach John Dobson said they're not in a position to rely on other results to better their United Rugby Championship (URC) lot.

The Stormers will be the last South African team in action in the URC when they face the Scarlets on Saturday afternoon.

That'll give them a fair idea of what they need to do to stay in the home quarter-final race after the Bulls beat Ospreys and the Sharks lost to Ulster on Friday but secured a losing bonus-point.

Dobson said they've never gone into a game half-heartedly and they're definitely not approaching their Parc y Scarlets outing lightly.

"We have to win on Saturday, regardless of what happens on Friday," Dobson said.

"Even if we'd be cynical and try to see what's going to happen in the other games, we're still going to put everything into the game.

"We need to win and get five points if we're to have a chance of things going in our direction.

"We've lost the last games and we've only got two draws, but we've never envisaged going into a game without wanting to leave everything on the field."

While the Welsh will be South Africa's winter tourists in July, the country's rugby is going through a low ebb.

The Welsh national team lost to Italy at the end of the Six Nations, while none of their four teams will feature in the URC playoffs.

They'll have a representative in the Heineken Champions Cup next season due to one of Scarlets or Ospreys topping the Welsh conference.

Their current struggle isn't something Dobson joked about, knowing full well that Wales is a rugby country with every resource being put in to make the oval ball game work.

"One of the nice things about touring Wales is that it's a rugby country," Dobson said.

"You can sense that when you're here, so the guys know we're in a rugby country and everybody is angry with where Welsh rugby is.

"They're hurting after a set of poor results, so we know there will be a few chirps and things coming in our direction."

Play on Saturday is at 18:10 SA time.

Stormers team v Scarlets

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Cornel Smit

