Stormers in the Manie: Star flyhalf Libbok 'looking good' for Sharks

Stormers backline conductor Manie Libbok looks set for a return to action against the Sharks after recovering from concussion.

The Springbok pivot suffered a head knock in a tackle against London Irish in the Champions Cup.

The Stormers visit Kings Park for a crucial United Rugby Championship clash at 14:00 on Saturday.

Star Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is in great contention to face the Sharks on Saturday (14:00 kick-off) after assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed that he trained this week.

Libbok suffered a concussion in the Stormers' win over London Irish in England more than a fortnight ago, which kept him out of action while Jean-Luc du Plessis and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu deputised.

However, the Springbok pivot looks set to reclaim his No 10 jersey for the visit to Kings Park in a crucial United Rugby Championship South African derby.

"Manie trained on Tuesday, so he'll [be in contention]. He still has one or two tests to make sure he gets through the concussion protocols," Snyman said.

"But he's looking good."

The Stormers, who had an injury crisis in the second row, have some respite after recruiting Ruben van Heerden from English club Exeter Chiefs and welcoming back a few injured locks.

"We got a great opportunity in Ruben coming over to us, which gives us that extra bit of depth. I think he’s shown what he can do," Snyman said.

"When you think of players who’ve previously played against you for other unions, I always remember Ruben at the Sharks being a very tough player to play against.

"Ernst van Rhyn is looking good and is on track to hopefully be available against the Bulls. Our stock there is starting to look a bit better.

"Gary Porter is also back from the rib injury he picked up against Clermont.

"And this break coming up after the Sharks game will definitely help with some bumps and bruises and to freshen the guys up because we've been going for 11 weeks in a row, with a lot of travel.

"It's been tough on the squad."