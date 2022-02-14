United Rugby Championship

Stormers keep 2 stalwarts, but set to lose Gelant in R7.7m France move - report

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Warrick Gelant. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • The Stormers have reportedly retained the services of Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and lock Salman Moerat.
  • However, a report indicates that Bok fullback Warrick Gelant will leave for France.
  • It is believed that Racing 92 have offered Gelat in the region of R7.7 million per season.

The Stormers have reportedly succeeded in retaining the services of two key players but look set to lose Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and lock Salmaan Moerat have opted to extend their stays in the Cape.

Jantjies, who has played 19 Tests for the Springboks, has signed a new deal that will keep him in the Cape until 2025, while co-captain Moerat also opted to turn down offers from overseas clubs.

But it appears as though Gelant will move to French Top 14 giants Racing 92.

Western Province and the Stormers have been struggling since late last year to extend the 26-year-old's contract which ends in June this year.

It is believed that the Parisian club offered Gelant a salary in the region of €450 000 (R7.7 million) per season.

Gelant, who boasts nine Tests, has been in fine for the Stormers of late.

The Capetonians are unbeaten in the United Rugby Championship in 2022 and are the best placed South African team on the standings (seventh).

