Stormers lose star Fourie for Exeter Chiefs quarter-final as Dobson makes two changes

The Stormers will be without star flanker Deon Fourie when they tackle English club Exeter Chiefs in a Challenge Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park on Saturday.



Fourie, who was Player of the Match in last Saturday's 32-28 win over Harlequins in Cape Town, has been ruled out with a medial orbital wall fracture (eye socket). His spot at No 6 is taken by Junior Pokomela.

It's one of two changes to the starting XV made by Stormers coach John Dobson, with Marcel Theunissen also starting at No 8 and Hacjivah Dayimani moving to the bench.

The backline is unchanged from the one which did duty against Harlequins, with centre Ruhan Nel to play his 50th Stormers match.

Stormers team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Seabelo, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Marcel Theunissen, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Clayton Blommetjies

Dobson said they will leave it all out on the field at Sandy Park in a bid to qualify for the semi-finals.

"This is a huge knock-out match, so we have to give it a full tilt. Exeter have a great record at home, so we know it will take a full effort from all 23 to get the result we need on Saturday," the coach said.

Dobson paid tribute to Nel, who is a pivotal player on both defence and attack for the Stormers.

"Ruhan always puts the team first and sets a great example for those around him in the way he approaches the game. We are lucky to have him and hopefully the team can make his 50th a memorable one," he said.

Saturday's clash in Exeter kicks off at 18:30 (SA time).

