12m ago

Stormers lure Cheetahs stalwart as replacement for Gelant

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Clayton Blommetjies (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images/Gallo Images)
Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies is reportedly set to join the Stormers ahead of the 2022/23 season.

According to Rapport, Blommetjies has secured a contract with the Cape franchise as a replacement for Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant, who is in advanced talks with French club Racing 92.

It is believed that the Parisian outfit offered Gelant a salary in the region of €450 000 (R7.7 million) per season.

Blommetjies, 31, previously represented the Bulls and also had stints abroad with the Scarlets in Wales and Leicester Tigers in England.

The Stormers are currently fourth on the URC log, with a final fixture against the ninth-placed Scarlets in Llanelli on 21 May.

They're already through to the quarter-finals but will look to bag a win in Wales to secure a possible home semi-final.


