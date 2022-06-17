Stormers make 2 changes to squad for URC final, veteran Fourie set for 100-game milestone

There are two changes to the Stormers match-day squad for Saturday's URC final against the Bulls.

coachhas made two changes to his 23-man squad for Saturday's United Rugby Championship final against theat Cape Town Stadium.

Winger Sergeal Petersen comes in for the injured Leolin Zas, while there is also a change to the bench where loose forward Junior Pokomela replaced Adre Smith, who received a red card against Ulster last weekend.

Flanker Deon Fourie also celebrates his 100th game in a Stormers jersey.

Fourie, 35, made his Stormers debut back in 2008 and after earning 84 caps, left to play in France for seven years before returning last year. He has been a stand-out performer for the Stormers this season, with his form earning him a call-up to the Springbok squad.

Stormers team: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu

Dobson heaped praise on veteran Fourie.



"Deon embodies a lot of what we pride ourselves in as a team. Playing for the Stormers means a lot to Deon and it means a lot to the rest of us that he reaches this milestone on such a big occasion. He deserves all the accolades coming his way," the coach said.



Dobson added that he was happy to call on the likes of Petersen and Pokomela.

"Sergeal and Junior have shown their worth for us this season and both add something different to our squad, so we are looking forward to seeing what they can do on Saturday," he said.

Looking ahead to the clash against the Bulls, Dobson was under no illusions.



"We are up against our old rivals in a home final, so you can be sure we will be ready to give it everything we have and hopefully make our supporters proud," he said.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 19:30.



