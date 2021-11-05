Stormers need to put in a 'worthy performance' in front of home fans, says Dobson

Playing in front of home fans is something the Stormers have waited a long time for, and the team is ready to welcome them back with a "worthy performance", according to coach John Dobson.

The Stormers returned from their United Rugby Championship away leg with a mixed bag of results, securing one win, a draw and two defeats, collecting seven log points for their efforts.

Later this month, they host Italian outfit Zebre (27 November), and Welsh side Cardiff in early December (4th).

The team will be back in training next week and Dobson says his side will rise to the next challenge in what has proved to be an onerous start to the URC.

"We are looking forward to welcoming them (the players) back refreshed so we can set our sights on the next challenge," he said.

The Disaster Management Act currently allows for 2 000 fans to be at stadiums, and with football having trialled games with fans, attention will turn to how rugby handles the matter.

READ | Fully vaccinated fans allowed to attend adult rugby matches in SA

It's been over 18 months since fans graced rugby stadiums due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has been a long time since we had the faithful in the stands and should the regulations remain the same, the game against Zebre will be the first with fans at our new home, Cape Town Stadium.

"This is something we have waited a long time for, so we want to ensure that the team is primed to put together a worthy performance," Dobson added.