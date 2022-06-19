Stormers on top of the world after magical title charge: 'It's an incredible story'

Stormers coach John Dobson and captain Steven Kitshoff were visibly happy men when they faced the media on Saturday evening.

Dobson hailed his players and supporters when he spoke about the win.

Kitshoff (in possession of World Cup and British & Irish Lions medals) said this victory was one of his best.

"It’s an incredible story!"

These were the glowing words of Stormers head coach John Dobson after his side manufactured an 18-13 United Rugby Championship (URC) final win against the Bulls in Cape Town.

Dobson’s reflection is, as he shared, because when the team was in Italy to face Benetton in September, no one was sure what the South African teams had gotten themselves into.

"It’s worth documenting at some stage," Dobson said.

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff has won a World Cup and a British & Irish Lions series with the Springboks, but ranks this victory highly.

"It’s definitely up there," Kitshoff echoed.

"Thinking back to when we started our home-leg, it was about getting a top eight finish. It’s [winning URC] top two, and is even close to first."

The franchises' mother body, Western Province has been in administrative turmoil for a while and Dobson was delighted that off-field matters remained that. He wants Saturday was a selling point, if not a turning point for them.

"There's no question that people are going to buy into the Stormers now," Dobson enthused.

His side were down 7-3 at half-time, before a stunning second half comeback saw them score two tries to go with a Manie Libbok drop goal.

It’s a joyous occasion in Cape Town as the Stormers are your inaugural URC winners! @Sport24news 18-13 they win it. pic.twitter.com/lZumTZdkD7 — Kamva Somdyala (@kamva_somdyala) June 18, 2022

Dobson expressed his pleasure at his players responding positively to the mission the coaches set out for them.

"It’s been unwavering work ethic from our players," Dobson said.

"Rugby had lost its luster in the Western Cape; we were on the front pages for the wrong reasons and people were disconnected from the team.

"Going around the stadium after the game, people were not saying 'well done', they were saying 'thank you' and that’s powerful for the team."

The son of former referee and rugby writer Paul Dobson, John, who lost his father in 2020, said he felt last week that his father helped the team through the semi-final.

"Maybe he hung around this week too."