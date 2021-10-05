United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Stormers preach patience in attempt to adapt to Northern Hemisphere rugby

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Munster players celebrate after Jack ODonoghue (hidden) scores against the Stormers. (Brendan Moran/Gallo Images)
Munster players celebrate after Jack ODonoghue (hidden) scores against the Stormers. (Brendan Moran/Gallo Images)

The Stormers preached patience and discipline in their quest to end their winless run in the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) ahead of their clash with Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Cape side lost to Benetton in their opening game before pushing Munster hard for an hour in their last game prior to falling away in the final quarter and succumbing to a 34-18 loss.

The Stormers held a 15-0 first-half advantage, which the home team wiped out in the second half with five tries and a penalty.

Tighthead Neethling Fouche said the URC clubs resembled New Zealand sides in their patient attacking, though they lacked the Kiwi finesse.

READ | Siya Kolisi on how his drinking habit almost cost him his family

"The sides here stay disciplined and they don’t rush it," said Fouche.

"In the first game against Benetton, they went through 20-plus plus phases and they stayed patient.

"That’s been our leaning curve. You have to stay patient and disciplined in how you clean your rucks and the way you present the ball to the scrumhalf.

"They are a bit more polished [in those facets] whereas we are still learning. They are almost like New Zealand sides but not as flashy but they stick to the plan and they wait for you to make a mistake or to give away a penalty, which they kick out and maul from.

"But we want to be competitive in every game and there have already been better signs from the previous week.

"There were times in last week’s game when we thought we were playing very well but now we are trying to get a polished 80-minute performance."

In the move that set up the first of two Stormers tries, the front row displayed uncanny handling and offloading skills that led to flyhalf Manie Libbok’s line break and subsequent offload to Warrick Gelant who scored.

Skills coach Labeeb Levy was especially proud of their efforts in the move and said it was something they had intentionally tried to inject into the competition.

"It’s something we’ve put emphasis on in the last two weeks," Levy said.

"European teams are good at what they do but they are also not overly exposed to that style. And we felt that we wanted to bring something different to the competition.

"That is just one aspect that we can look at working on to use to our advantage. From the offload perspective, there are still one or two things to work on and look at like eye contact and a ‘handshake’.

"We want mature decision-making in dealing with offloads."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersedinburghunited rugby championship (urc)labeeb levyneethling foucherugby
Fixtures
Fri 08 Oct 21 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Kingspan Stadium
Fri 08 Oct 21 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ospreys
Sharks
Swansea.com Stadium
Sat 09 Oct 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
Leinster Rugby
Zebre Rugby Club
RDS Arena
View More
Results
Sun 03 Oct 21
Dragons 6
Leinster Rugby 7
Sat 02 Oct 21
Ospreys 18
Cardiff Rugby 14
Sat 02 Oct 21
Munster Rugby 34
Stormers 18
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Munster Rugby
2
2
10
2. Ulster Rugby
2
2
10
3. Leinster Rugby
2
2
9
4. Ospreys
2
2
8
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo