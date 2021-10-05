Stormers preach patience in attempt to adapt to Northern Hemisphere rugby

The Stormers preached patience and discipline in their quest to end their winless run in the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) ahead of their clash with Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Cape side lost to Benetton in their opening game before pushing Munster hard for an hour in their last game prior to falling away in the final quarter and succumbing to a 34-18 loss.

The Stormers held a 15-0 first-half advantage, which the home team wiped out in the second half with five tries and a penalty.

Tighthead Neethling Fouche said the URC clubs resembled New Zealand sides in their patient attacking, though they lacked the Kiwi finesse.

"The sides here stay disciplined and they don’t rush it," said Fouche.

"In the first game against Benetton, they went through 20-plus plus phases and they stayed patient.

"That’s been our leaning curve. You have to stay patient and disciplined in how you clean your rucks and the way you present the ball to the scrumhalf.

"They are a bit more polished [in those facets] whereas we are still learning. They are almost like New Zealand sides but not as flashy but they stick to the plan and they wait for you to make a mistake or to give away a penalty, which they kick out and maul from.

"But we want to be competitive in every game and there have already been better signs from the previous week.

"There were times in last week’s game when we thought we were playing very well but now we are trying to get a polished 80-minute performance."

In the move that set up the first of two Stormers tries, the front row displayed uncanny handling and offloading skills that led to flyhalf Manie Libbok’s line break and subsequent offload to Warrick Gelant who scored.

Skills coach Labeeb Levy was especially proud of their efforts in the move and said it was something they had intentionally tried to inject into the competition.

"It’s something we’ve put emphasis on in the last two weeks," Levy said.

"European teams are good at what they do but they are also not overly exposed to that style. And we felt that we wanted to bring something different to the competition.

"That is just one aspect that we can look at working on to use to our advantage. From the offload perspective, there are still one or two things to work on and look at like eye contact and a ‘handshake’.

"We want mature decision-making in dealing with offloads."