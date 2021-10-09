Stormers reeling after Adre Smith 8-week biting ban shock

Stormers head coach John Dobson admitted that it was a bitter blow to lose newcomer lock, Adre Smith after he was handed an eight-week ban for allegedly biting Munster hooker Niall Scannell.

A United Rugby Championship (URC) statement on Friday said Smith "couldn't on the balance of probabilities prove" that he didn't bite Scannell in last Saturday’s 34-18 Munster win.

The incident occurred in the 45th minute of the match in the build-up to a try scored by Munster lock Jean Kleyn.

Video footage showed Scannell and Smith tussling on the ground before the Munster player complained to the officials that he had been bitten.

Referee Andrew Brace asked for replays of the incident from his television match official (TMO) Brian MacNeice but replays showed no conclusive evidence.

The referee then told Munster captain Peter O'Mahony "if there's anything clear the citing officer will deal with it".

The Smith suspension, which the Stormers confirmed they’d appeal, has left the Capetonians desperately thin at lock.

"It is a setback; once he got cited, we started preparing the team without him," said Dobson.

"We never knew what the outcome was going to be, so we had him down on the bench. It’s a helluva blow.

"He hadn’t played at that level before in his life and he was outstanding against Munster. He was very good.

"We are thin at lock. If Salmaan Moerat went down, we’ll be in real trouble. We are down to one reserve lock.

"But Justin Basson will give us the weight we need, which is the focus here in Europe. That should plug the hole."

Dobson said they weren’t considering flying in replacement second-rower just yet, even though some parts of Europe have relaxed their Covid-19 travel restrictions against people arriving from South Africa.

After the Springboks disbanded at the close of their Rugby Championship overseas camp, players such as lock Marvin Orie have suddenly become available for a short window before the end-year tour begins.

Dobson said they did not want to pull that card out their sleeves, yet.

"It’s not planned but it’s also not out the question, given what’s happened with Adre and the relaxation of travel bans," said Dobson.

"We will have a plan for that but I don’t think we’ll do it unless there was a cataclysmic injury or injury run.

"You want to be loyal to the group that’s up here but if you’re short in a position and someone like Marvin Orie was available then we would have a conversation around that."

The Stormers face Edinburgh at the DAM Health Stadium on Saturday at 18:15.

Edinburgh

15 Henry Immelman, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 James Lang, 12 Cammy Hutchison, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ben Vellacott, 8 Viliame Mata, 7 Luke Crosbie, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 4 Marshall Sykes, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Dave Cherry, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Adam McBurney, 17 Boan Venter, 18 WP Nel, 19 Jamie Hodgson, 20 Magnus Bradbury, 21 Charlie Shiel, 22 James Johnstone, 23 Damien Hoyland

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Salmaan Moerat, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Brok Harris

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dan du Plessis



