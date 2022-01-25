Stormers searching for consistent winning run as trip to Shark Tank looms

After last weekend's last-gasp victory over the Bulls in Pretoria, the next thing on the agenda for the Stormers is to establish a consistent winning run in the United Rugby Championship.

Saturday's meeting with the Sharks in Durban may be a perfect opportunity to get that run going.

Assistant coach Norman Laker says the team owe it to themselves to back up their fine performance.

Said performance saw the Stormers lead 18-7 at half-time after a spirited start to the game. A lapse in concentration, however, saw them allow the Bulls back into the game, relinquish their lead and then snatch it back at the death to win the game 30-26.

"It's important that we back ourselves up with a good, solid performance like we had on Saturday, so that it's not a once off one," Laker told reporters on Monday.

"We had a superb performance against the Dragons, we let ourselves down against the Lions [and then] a superb one against the Bulls defensively, so for us it's about building on last Saturday's one and improve little things as a team and a collective."

To add to high spirits following the win, Laker told reporters there were no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to the Shark Tank this weekend (17:05 kick-off).

The Stormers are currently 12th on the overall log with the Sharks the highest ranked South African team (10th).

Laker added that as far as he's concerned, the team will be ready for whatever plot twists this fixture might throw their way; from the weather to the Sharks' glittering roster of Springboks, saying the focus would not be on individuals, but rather the opposition in its entirety.