Stormers see no issue with referee Brace in URC final: 'I thought he was excellent'

Stormers coach John Dobson, unlike his opposite number Jake White, had no issues with how referee Andrew Brace blew Saturday's URC final against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers won 18-13 to be crowned champions on a stunning night for South African rugby, and former Springbok mentor White then used his post-match press conference to highlight grievances with the officiating on the day.

GALLERY | Inside the Stormers changeroom following URC final win

The breakdown and off-side line, in particular, were areas of concern for White.

Dobson, however, said after the match that he had thought Brace was having a good game even when his side was 7-0 down.

"When we were down, I thought to myself that compared to what we have had in the weeks past, I thought he was having an excellent game," said Dobson.

"I thought he was really good.

"It's hard to comment because we won and I know it's tough, but in the coaches box I told myself that whatever happened today, he wasn't having an influence on the game and that's what you want from a referee."



