Stormers sensation Sacha returns 'a better person and player' after SA A injury

Stormers prodigy Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says he's returned from injury as "a better person and player".

The versatile back is in line to make his Stormers come back in their Champions Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday.

The 20-year-old said his breakthrough 2022 year was "special" after winning the URC weeks after making his Stormers debut.

Stormers prodigy Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says he's returned from a tibia injury suffered during SA A's European tour as "a better person and player".



The versatile back is in line to make his Stormers comeback in their Champions Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday (15:00 kick-off).

He had replaced Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi, who hurt his ankle before Feinberg-Mngomezulu subsequently got injured as well.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he was "grateful to just be in the room" inside the team coached by Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick. SA A, however, lost both midweek outings to Munster and Bristol.

READ | 40-hour trips, bus rides, cattle class flights: Why SA teams field B teams. 'A real nightmare'

"The upside of that tour was that I definitely left a better person and a better rugby player," the 20-year-old said.

"I was so grateful to just 'be in the room', to hear the conversations and to see the high level of professionalism within that group of players.

"I learned so much and I'm just grateful the injury came later in the tour rather than earlier because what I experienced and learned in the first half was priceless."

Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a breakthrough 2022, wherein he featured in the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs and captained the Baby Boks.

The Stormers went on to win the URC, with the then-19-year-old playing good cameo roles in Damian Willemse's place in midfield. Feinberg-Mngomezulu noted his 63-minute monster debut against Edinburgh in the URC quarter-finals as particularly memorable.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu also received his maiden Springbok call-up for the end-year tour but didn't make his international debut.

"2022 was indeed a special year and there was so much I took away from the year," Feinberg-Mngomezulu said.

"It taught me things that I will take through for the rest of my life. I have to say the biggest learning for me was in the build-up to the quarter-final (versus Edinburgh) and then match day. 'Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity' is what I took out of that period of time.

"Learning to listen before speaking and learning to prepare before doing was something I have clung onto ever since.

"I learned that preparation and willingness to learn is what really sees you through your big moments and helps you to take opportunities with both hands, if or when they do arrive."