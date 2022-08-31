United Rugby Championship

39m ago

add bookmark

Stormers set for pre-season clashes against Sharks, SWD Eagles

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Dobson
John Dobson
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images


The Stormers will embark on a short pre-season camp starting Thursday that will see the 39-man squad take on South Western Districts and the Sharks in friendly matches.

Wilderness will form the base for the Stormers over 10 days and their first friendly against SWD Eagles takes place at Outeniqua Park in George on Friday.

They will then face the Sharks at Grey High School in Gqeberha a week later. 

The pre-season preparations will allow the extended squad some game time before the United Rugby Championship (URC) gets underway later in September.

The Stormers, the inaugural winners of the URC, will also participate in a second competition this season, the Champions Cup.  

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said the matches against the Eagles and Sharks would be invaluable with the first United Rugby Championship game of the season just three weeks away.

"Pre-season friendlies are always vital to get a sense of where the players are at and put them under some match pressure.

"We are looking forward to seeing how the players react and giving everyone a chance to showcase their skills while also building some cohesion as a squad ahead of what will be a very tough season.

"Our depth will be tested this season, so we need to give some match exposure to as many players as possible while also ensuring that we are all aligned on how we want to go about things," he said.

Stormers training squad


Clayton Blommetjies, Kwenzo Blose, Hacjivah Dayimani, Juan de Jongh, Paul de Villiers, Paul de Wet, Ben-Jason Dixon, Dan du Plessis, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Neethling Fouche, Brok Harris, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Chris Hollis, Imad Khan, JJ Kotze, Tristan Leyds, Manie Libbok, Leon Lyons, Godlen Masimla, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Sacha Mngomezulu, Ruhan Nel, Marvin Orie, Junior Pokomela, Gary Porter, Sazi Sandi, Seabelo Senatla, Cornel Smit, Adre Smith, Chad Solomon, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Ernst van Rhyn, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Kade Wolhuter, Nama Xaba, Mnombo Zwelendaba.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksstormersunited rugby champion­shipjohn dobsonrugby
Fixtures
Fri 16 Sep 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 16 Sep 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby
Munster
Munster
Cardiff Arms Park, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 17 Sep 22 12:00 PM (SAST)
Zebre
Zebre
Leinster
Leinster
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, TBC
SuperSport
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo