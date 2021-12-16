Stormers set sights on Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba - report

France-based Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba is believed to be high on the wish list of the Stormers.

According to Netwerk 24, Dweba is currently in talks with the Cape franchise.

The 26-year-old joined Bordeaux-Begles from the Cheetahs last year and a move back to South Africa will only be possible from the 2022/23 season.

Dweba isn't the first-choice hooker at Bordeaux and returning home could aid his Test ambitions.

He was part of the Bok squad throughout the 2021 campaign but his sole Test appearance to date was the 32-12 win over Argentina in Gqeberha in August.

Because Dweba is a player of national interest, a part of his salary would be covered by SA Rugby, which could aid plans for the Stormers to lure him to Cape Town.

Bongi Mbonambi recently left to join the Sharks, leaving Springbok Scarra Ntubeni as the Stomers' first-choice hooker, with promising young guns Andre-Hugo Venter and JJ Kotze also in the mix.