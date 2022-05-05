Stormers set to sign Bok hooker - reports

Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba, currently playing overseas for French club Bordeaux, could be headed to Cape Town.



According to Rapport, Dweba, who left the Cheetahs in 2020 to move to France, will be a Stormers player by the middle of the year.

Following the departure of another Springbok, Bongi Nbonambi, to the Sharks early this year, the Cape-based franchise have been linked to various players to boost their stocks for the No 2 jumper.

Reports earlier in 2022 suggested that Malcolm Marx could make a move to the Cape, but it now seems that Dweba is the likely candidate.

Last week, the Stormers announced the temporary loaning of Cheetahs hooker Wilmar Arnoldi after a long-term injury to Scarra Ntubeni, while Andre-Hugo Venter and Chad Solomon have also spent time on the sidelines.

Dweba has one Test cap to his name when he turned out against Argentina in a Rugby Championship clash in 2021.



