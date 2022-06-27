United Rugby Championship

53m ago

Stormers showing interest in Cheslin Kolbe, not Willie le Roux - report

Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
Cheslin Kolbe in action for Toulon. (Photo by Olivier Chassignole/AFP)
  • The Stormers are believed to be interested in luring Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe back to the Cape.
  • Kolbe is seen as a high calibre replacement for departing fullback Warrick Gelant.
  • Despite earlier rumours, the Stormers are not in negotiations with Willie le Roux.

The Stormers are eager to find a replacement for instrumental fullback Warrick Gelant.

Gelant, who was a star for the Stormers in their victorious 2021/22 United Rugby Championship campaign, is set to leave the Cape side for French club Racing 92.

The Stormers recently signed Clayton Blommetjies from the Cheetahs, but they are also eyeing a bigger name to replace Gelant.

There were rumours that Springbok fullback Willie le Roux could sign up after it emerged that he was building a house at Val de Vie Estate in the Cape Winelands, but according to Rapport, the Stormers aren't negotiating with Le Roux.

The report, however, states that former Stormers star Cheslin Kolbe could be on his way back to Cape Town.

Negotiations with the 28-year-old World Cup winner are said to be at a sensitive stage, given that he only recently signed a three-year contract to join Toulon from Top 14 rivals Toulouse.

Kolbe started his career with Western Province and the Stormers in 2013, before moving to Toulouse in 2017.

According to the report, the Stormers won't be able to offer Kolbe what he's earning at Toulon. However, due to Gelant's departure, as well as a monetary addition from SA Rugby for a player of national interest, Kolbe would be earning a competitive salary in the Cape.


