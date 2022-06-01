Stormers showing no signs of slowing down ahead of quarter-final v Edinburgh

The Stormers know they have an opportunity to put paid to previous playoff disappointments this weekend.

Knock-out rugby signals the end of a season, meaning some fatigue might creep in.

On the injury front, the Stormers have a clean bill of health, including the return of Springbok No 9 Herschel Jantjies.

The Stormers will go into Saturday’s quarter-final clash against Edinburgh knowing a slip-up will get in the way of the "positive history" they want to create.

Be on the right side of the scoreboard, and the Stormers will earn the right to host a United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final. Lose, and it will be more playoff misery for the Capetonians.

As soon as competitions reach such a stage, it often comes with fatigue because it signals the end of the season (to put things into perspective, the last time the two sides met was in a 20-20 draw in round 3 in October).

Out of 10 Super Rugby playoffs they took part in, they have only won one - the 2010 semi-final against the Waratahs at Newlands.

The Stormers weren’t made to forget that when coach John Dobson and captain Steven Kitshoff spoke to reporters on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

With 12 wins out of 18 during the league phase of URC, the Stormers secured 61 points, enough for second position on the log.

That helped ensure they won the South African Shield as the top-ranked side from the country.

"This is an opportunity for us to create some positive history for the brand… it’s an opportunity to become a team that has fought for every inch; fought for each other, and the type of team that cares for the rugby we play," Kitshoff said.

Dobson was equally frank about players’ mindsets heading into the weekend, saying:

The team is hungrier, and we enjoyed winning the shield, but the message coming from Kitshoff was 'the job is not done'.

They will, according to Dobson, look to be much more efficient because of what is at stake.

When asked if he picked up on any signs of slowing down on their intensity levels this week, Dobson replied: "This is week is a wrap-up for us in terms of intensity and self-awareness of where we need to be better. We’re not going to change who we are, but we’re going to be better."

Dobson is expected to name his side later this week but confirmed that Herschel Jantjies has overcome his hand injury and will be involved with the team.

Kickoff in Cape Town on Saturday is at 19:00.