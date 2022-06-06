United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Stormers speedster Zas officially crowned URC top try-scorer

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leolin Zas on the move. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Leolin Zas on the move. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Stormers wing Leolin Zas capped a superb comeback by being crowned the inaugural United Rugby Championship's (URC) top try-scorer.

The 26-year-old, whose career has been blighted by injury, was announced as the winner on Monday after his regular season exploits saw him cross the try line 11 times in the competition's first season.

Fellow South African Rhyno Smith (Benetton) finished second on the try standings with 10, while compatriots Marcell Coetzee (Bulls) and Seabelo Senatla (Stormers) were tied on nine.

Edwill van der Merwe (Lions), Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls) and Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets) finished the season on eight apiece, completing a pretty tidy personal try haul for South African rugby players.

Zas and company will do battle against Ulster in Cape Town this weekend for the right to play in the URC final after seeing off Edinburgh last weekend. Kickoff is at 15:00.

READ | Leolin Zas passes life's toughest tests to emerge king of the URC

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersurcunited rugby championhshipleolin zasrugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 04 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 28
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 17
Sat 04 Jun 22
Leinster
Leinster 76
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 14
Sat 04 Jun 22
Bulls
Bulls 30
Sharks
Sharks 27
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
18
13
67
Team Logo
2. Stormers
18
12
61
Team Logo
3. Ulster Rugby
18
12
59
Team Logo
4. Bulls
18
11
58
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo