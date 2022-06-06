Stormers speedster Zas officially crowned URC top try-scorer

Stormers wing Leolin Zas capped a superb comeback by being crowned the inaugural United Rugby Championship's (URC) top try-scorer.

The 26-year-old, whose career has been blighted by injury, was announced as the winner on Monday after his regular season exploits saw him cross the try line 11 times in the competition's first season.

Fellow South African Rhyno Smith (Benetton) finished second on the try standings with 10, while compatriots Marcell Coetzee (Bulls) and Seabelo Senatla (Stormers) were tied on nine.



Edwill van der Merwe (Lions), Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls) and Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets) finished the season on eight apiece, completing a pretty tidy personal try haul for South African rugby players.

Zas and company will do battle against Ulster in Cape Town this weekend for the right to play in the URC final after seeing off Edinburgh last weekend. Kickoff is at 15:00.

