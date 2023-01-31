Stormers, Springboks handed huge Roos boosts as horror injury not as bad as first feared

Stormers No 8 Evan Roos is only expected to be out for a number of weeks rather than the whole season, the URC champions confirmed.

It’s a huge boost to their title defence after Roos avoided tearing his ACL during their 35-5 loss to Ulster last weekend.

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman said they were hopeful Roos would make the URC playoffs, which start beginning of May.

The Stormers – and consequently the Springboks – were handed a huge boost after scans revealed that star No 8 Evan Roos’ knee injury wasn’t a season-ending one, as initially feared.

Roos left the field in the 22nd minute of their 35-5 United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat to Ulster in Belfast last Friday night, with head coach John Dobson fearing the absolute worst and that his season might have ended.

The injury to Roos occurred when Ulster flanker Nick Timoney and eighthman Duane Vermuelen cleared him from a ruck in the 14th minute, which saw him twist his knee as he fell backwards awkwardly.

READ | Bok star Eben Etzebeth to cap memorable week by getting married: 'My biggest achievement'

Roos was seen on crutches immediately after the game. It was thought maybe Roos’ Rugby World Cup chances might also have gone up in flames in Belfast.

But on Tuesday, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed that Roos could return to action by the URC playoffs in may after scans revealed that his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was still intact.

However, the Springbok eighthman suffered damage to his medial cruciate ligament (MCL), which would keep him out for roughly three months rather than the entire season, which is often the case with an ACL tear.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

"Evan went to the doctor and did scans yesterday (Monday), and luckily, we got some good news. The injury is not too bad.

"He’s got some damage to the MCL, but the ACL is intact, so that means he’ll be back, hopefully at the start of the playoffs or a little bit earlier.

"In terms of him [not] being out for the season, those were good news from the doctor."

Roos had a barnstorming 2021-22 season and forced his way into the international setup, where he made his debut against Wales in June last year.

By November, he started against England and played his best rugby for the Springboks yet. But that coincided with an injury run that’s made this season a nightmare for the 23-year-old.

He had just returned from that rib injury only to suffer a knee injury in Ireland last weekend.

Snyman said they were putting their arm around the youngster to keep his spirits up but also keeping him involved in team activities, although he was on crutches.

"The first thing you do is put your arm around him," Snyman said.

"I know it’s frustrating, especially for a young player and the season he had last year. He started this season well, got an opportunity with the Boks, played well against England but got injured.

"Then, he played a good half of rugby against Clermont and was looking forward to build on that.

"Unfortunately, it’s part of rugby. Players there days understand it. It is frustrating, but we’re definitely keeping him around and keep motivating him.

"The great thing about our squad is that all our injured players are at the facility, and they help up analyse other teams. Say, Marcel [Theunissen] is playing this weekend, Evan will help him, and they’ll keep in contact.

"I think keeping them involved helps them a lot."