Stormers star Damian Willemse 'looking good' for Munster after hamstring scare

The Stormers received good news on the fitness of star player Damian Willemse.

Willemse suffered hamstring discomfort in their loss to Exeter Chiefs.

But the Springbok is expected to play against Munster in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stormers will sleep easier knowing that their key man Damian Williemse is fit enough to feature in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with Munster this weekend.

Head coach John Dobson and his team received a scare when the versatile fullback felt some tightness in his hamstring during the 42-17 defeat to Exeter Chiefs that spelt their Champions Cup exit.

Assistant coach Rito Hlungwani confirmed that the Springbok trained and could feature on Saturday (18:15 kick-off).

"Yes, he trained. I think it was a little tightness but nothing serious," said Hlungwani.

Willemse had an up-and-down game at Sandy Park, in an all-round flat Stormers showing, where they shipped six tries.

They seemed heavily impacted by their delayed travel, which meant they only got to train once before facing the former Champions Cup and English Premiership champions.

Dobson admitted at the end of the game that Willemse did not want to leave the field, despite them wanting to rest him for the upcoming clash.

"We wanted to pull him off. He had a sore hamstring," Dobson said after the match.

"We thought we should cut our losses because we've got Munster this week and we're not going to win this game. And he refused to come off.

"That's good and bad. It means he's not listening to us but it also means that he wants to keep fighting. And that's one of the reasons we love him.

"It speaks more to his character than anything else."