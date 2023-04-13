1h ago

Share

Stormers star Damian Willemse 'looking good' for Munster after hamstring scare

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damian Willemse. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Damian Willemse. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)
  • The Stormers received good news on the fitness of star player Damian Willemse.
  • Willemse suffered hamstring discomfort in their loss to Exeter Chiefs.
  • But the Springbok is expected to play against Munster in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stormers will sleep easier knowing that their key man Damian Williemse is fit enough to feature in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with Munster this weekend.

Head coach John Dobson and his team received a scare when the versatile fullback felt some tightness in his hamstring during the 42-17 defeat to Exeter Chiefs that spelt their Champions Cup exit.

Assistant coach Rito Hlungwani confirmed that the Springbok trained and could feature on Saturday (18:15 kick-off).

READ | A dark weekend in Europe: SA teams 'could fly in a spaceship and still lose,' says Schalk

"Yes, he trained. I think it was a little tightness but nothing serious," said Hlungwani.

Willemse had an up-and-down game at Sandy Park, in an all-round flat Stormers showing, where they shipped six tries.

They seemed heavily impacted by their delayed travel, which meant they only got to train once before facing the former Champions Cup and English Premiership champions.

Dobson admitted at the end of the game that Willemse did not want to leave the field, despite them wanting to rest him for the upcoming clash.

"We wanted to pull him off. He had a sore hamstring," Dobson said after the match.

"We thought we should cut our losses because we've got Munster this week and we're not going to win this game. And he refused to come off.

"That's good and bad. It means he's not listening to us but it also means that he wants to keep fighting. And that's one of the reasons we love him.

"It speaks more to his character than anything else."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersurcrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 14 Apr 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Dragons
Dragons
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 25 Mar 23
Ulster
Ulster 32
Bulls
Bulls 23
Sat 25 Mar 23
Munster
Munster 26
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 38
Sat 25 Mar 23
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 32
Sharks
Sharks 20
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23101.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo