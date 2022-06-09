United Rugby Championship

1h ago

Stormers still undecided on centre crisis solution, but impressive Mngomezulu 'will be in the mix'

Kamva Somdyala
Sacha Mngomezulu of the Stormers (Getty)
  • The Stormers will make a change to their starting inside centre position this weekend.
  • John Dobson's side host Ulster at the Cape Town Stadium in a United Rugby Championship semi-final.
  • Dobson gave the assurance that he's got several options to look at, including Sacha Mngomezulu after his spirited 67 minutes amid last week's crisis.

The crisis-stricken centre berth the Stormers are faced with doesn't have a replacement yet for this weekend's United Rugby Championship semi-final clash against Ulster.

This as Stormers head coach John Dobson ponders a list of replacements for Saturday's engagement. At last weekend's post-match conference following their 28-17 win against Edinburgh, the name of Juan de Jongh came up.

When addressing the media on Wednesday, Dobson threw more names in the hat, including Cornel Smit and Tim Swiel.

The spot of bother the Stormers find themselves in in that inside centre channel was occasioned by injuries to Damian Willemse (arm) and, more recently, Rikus Pretorius, who had to be replaced early on in last week's quarter-final.

"We scan Damian every day in the hope that something changes," Dobson said with humour on Wednesday.

When Pretorius limped off last week, up stepped 20-year-old Sacha Mngomezulu - on his Stormers debut - to play a diligent 67 minutes.

"He'll be in the mix this weekend. We're not sure whether he'll be starting or coming off the bench.

"He reminds me of a little Damian. He can play 10, 12, 15 [and] he's physical," Dobson raved about the Junior Springbok.

The head coach said one of the benefits of having a player like Mngomezulu on the bench is that it aids his 6-2 bench split in favour of the forwards as Mngomezulu provides a "multi-cover" across the park.

"I'm not going to change the 6-2 split," Dobson confirmed.

Whoever Dobson picks though to start Saturday's encounter will also be influenced by Ulster's cracking combination of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume, who Dobson spoke highly of.

"McCloskey is very good with momentum and getting over the advantage line and Hume is a good defence and attacking centre. He’s the hot thing at the moment."

The Stormers are currently on a nine-match winning streak and a shot at the inaugural URC final is at stake on Saturday.

Dobson is expected to name his team on Friday.

The game gets underway at 15:00.

