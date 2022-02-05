United Rugby Championship

Stormers stun Springbok-loaded Sharks as Gelant runs show

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Warrick Gelant. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
The Stormers continued their winning momentum by stunning highly-fancied Sharks 20-10 in Cape Town on Saturday.

They’ve had problems with injuries and administrative bungles - stemming from their union, Western Province - but you could never tell that looking at their performances on their field.

Since the United Rugby Championship (URC) resumed, the Stormers have beaten the Bulls at Loftus and drawn with the Sharks, also in astounding fashion, in Durban when they should have been down and out.

AS IT HAPPENED | Stormers 20-10 Sharks

This victory, courtesy of two tries to one, will rank as their most satisfactory due to the nature of how smoothly they functioned in most areas.

Seabelo Senatla rescued the contest from what would have been an abject half with a moment of individual magic that led to the opening score of a turgid game.

Senatla showed magic hands, legs and feet to score one of the best self-made tries the former Sevens star has scored in his 15-man career three minutes before half-time.

Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant ran the show from fullback, using his boot to catch Aphelele Fassi out with 50-22 kicks and joining the line to devastating effect.

Stormers head coach John Dobson, who has been juggling having two Springbok fullbacks was forced into using Damian Willemse at No 12 after Dan Du Plessis went off injured.

Gelant, who started at No 15 after two stellar bench appearances, has added to Dobson’s headache with this performance.

However, it was the Stormers’ turn to spurn try-scoring opportunities after the Sharks were guilty of wastefulness at Kings Park last week.

Aside from numerous attacks that petered out owing to poor passing - both Stormers centres Du Plessis and Ruhan Nel were culpable - the Stormers had two gilt-edged chances gone begging in the second half.

The first was a Nel dot down near the right-hand touchline after a sublime Gelant through ball but Hacjivah Dayimani needlessly knocked it forward before it landed in Nel’s eager palms. The TMO chalked off the score.

The second came when they couldn’t round off a chance down the left, again their hands letting the back down despite a three-on-one chance with speedster Senatla as one of their attackers.

Eventually, the Stormers made good on their momentum and dominance when Adre Smith barged over in the 52nd minute.

The Stormers tired the Sharks defence with persistent carries that forced the visitors into a series of tackles before they eventually caved as Smith forced his large frame over the line for the hosts’ second score.

Having switched roles, the Sharks wanted to spark themselves a comeback like the Stormers did in Durban last Saturday and they clawed back through replacement scrumhalf Grant Williams’ 63rd-minute try.

Lukhanyo Am’s offload in the tackle created the space for Jeremy Ward, who fed Williams for a try near the posts.

But the Stormers managed to squash the Sharks threat by keeping the play in the opposition half and getting crucial turnovers and scrum penalties whenever they were in trouble late on.

The Stormers are now the highest-ranked South African team on the URC log in 9th place, usurping the Sharks’ place, who are stranded in 11th, with the Bulls (12th) and Lions (14th) below them.

Scorers:

Stormers - (7) 20

Tries: Seabelo Senatla, Adre Smith

Conversions: Manie Libbok (2)

Penalty: Libbok (2)

Sharks - (3) 10

Try: Grant Williams

Conversion: Boeta Chamberlain

Penalty: Tito Bonilla

