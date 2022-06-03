United Rugby Championship

Stormers sweat over in-form Damian Willemse ahead of URC knockouts

Lloyd Burnard
The Stormers are sweating over the fitness of star player Damian Willemse ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final against Edinburgh on Saturday. 

The 24-year-old injured his arm in his side's final group game against Scarlets in Llanelli on 21 May - the Stormers won 26-21 - and has been struggling since. 

Sport24 understands that Willemse has not trained much this week, but that he is desperate to play on Saturday in front of what is expected to be a near-capacity Cape Town crowd. 

The Stormers will announce their team for the match on Friday after Willemse undergoes a fitness test to show that he is ready to go. 

If the Stormers win on Saturday - kickoff is at 19:00 - they will also host the tournament semi-final next weekend after finishing second on the overall URC log. 


