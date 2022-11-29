1h ago

Stormers sweating over Evan Roos injury ahead of busy rugby summer

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
Evan Roos carries for the Springboks. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Stormers No 8 Evan Roos is an injury worry for his franchise after a bruising encounter against England in Springbok colours this past weekend.

Roos was the starting 8 at Twickenham as the Springboks lashed their English counterparts 27-13 to end their northern hemisphere tour with two wins from four.

According to Stormers' forwards coach Rito Hlungwani, his abrasive loose forward has a potential rib injury.

He suffered the injury early in the game, however, he continued to play throughout until his eventual substitution which turned out to be a 53-minute shift.

"Our doctor informed us about Evan Roos," Hlungwani said on Monday, adding, "He's going to go for scans as soon as he lands and then we'll have the diagnosis and feedback."

Roos, current player of the season in the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC), earned only his third cap for the Boks at the weekend.

And with a busy summer ahead, the Stormers will be watching the extent of his injury with a fair bit of trepidation, even though Hlungwani declared himself satisfied with the work Hacjivah Dayimani has done in the position.

"We're not sure if it's broken or not. Once we hear from our specialist, we'll be able to give the correct information."

The Stormers are in URC action this weekend against the Dragons in Gqeberha while the European Champions Cup will warrant their attention from 10 December.

They currently sit 4th on the overall log with 29 points.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 14:00.


