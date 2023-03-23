Stormers thinning in backline personnel but not potency ahead of Leinster clash

Head coach John Dobson admitted the Stormers were thinning in the backline but they’d try to bring their bravado against Leinster on Friday night.

Ruhan Nel’s absence for family reasons and injuries to Angelo Davids, Leolin Zas and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have hurt stocks.

But in wings Seabelo Senatla and Suleiman Hartzenberg as well as Springbok Damian Willemse at centre, the Stormers could give the URC leaders headaches.

The long-term absence of wing Leolin Zas, who is nearing a return, has also hurt them at outside back, forcing breakthrough youngster Suleiman Hartzenberg to play wing instead of outside centre as planned.

Dobson had prepared to have Hartzenberg front Leinster on Friday night in Dublin in the 13 jersey, but Davids going down in the Currie Cup against the Lions flipped plans upside down.

The flip side is that Seabelo Senatla is fit to start and Springbok Damian Willemse will slot into No 12 alongside Dan du Plessis (13), with the usual suspects Manie Libbok and Clayton Blommetjies pulling strings from flyhalf and fullback, respectively.





"We’ve not had the room to manoeuvre in the backs that we’d like to, even in the Currie Cup," said Dobson.

"Sacha’s injury changed things for us a little bit. Ruhan not being available, then we lost Angelo Davids and Zas is not quite back; we hope to have him back very soon but he wasn’t going to be ready for this.

"I think that put us under a bit more pressure in the outside backs. Without Zas and Angelo, Suleiman pretty much has to play wing and that means we have to find another 13.

"We had prepared this game for Suleiman to play 13 until Angelo hurt himself at Ellis Park, so that left no choice but Suleiman back to the wing.



"The better plan was to move Dan across than pull [Juan de Jongh] up from the Currie Cup. We’re a little thinner there because Ruhan is one of our 'ysters' over the last little while, so it’s a pity to miss him.

"No team in this competition has been or will be at full strength. There’s Zas, Evan Roos and a couple of the locks (Salmaan Moerat and Adré Smith)."

The Stormers, though, will "go for it" against unbeaten United Rugby Championship (URC) log-leaders Leinster.

The hosts are 15/15 this season and look set to finish top of the tree again this year but face the defending champions at home for the first time.

Kick-off is at 21:35 (SA time).

Stormers team:

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis



