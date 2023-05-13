Stormers to host URC final as Munster shock Leinster

The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the United Rugby Championship.

The match will take place on Saturday, 27 May at Cape Town Stadium.

Munster stunned Leinster in their semi-final clash after the Stormers had dispatched another Irish province, Connacht earlier in the day.

Munster beat Leinster 16-15 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final clash on Saturday, which means the Stormers will now host a home final.

After their side's 43-25 semi-final win over Connacht early on Saturday, Stormers supporters would have wanted a Munster victory, and in a match that ebbed and flowed throughout, the two Irish sides put on one impressive show.

It will be the second URC final in as many years at Cape Town Stadium after the Stormers beat the Bulls in last year's showpiece to be crowned champions.

While it seemed like Leinster had done enough to win it, Munster's never say die attitude saw Jack Crowley kick a drop goal with three minutes left on the clock to put his side up by one point.

Munster weathered the Leinster storm in the final few seconds to hold on for the win. With Leinster the favourites at the start of the match, Harry Byrne's penalty opened the scoring for the home side to give them a 3-0 lead in the first minute before Munster's Ben Healy levelled things up at 3-3 nine minutes later.

Healy then gave the underdogs the lead in the 26th minute before Jason Jenkins scored the first try of the match for Leinster just before half-time.

Byrne converted as the home side took a 10-6 lead into the break.

Munster started the second half on the front foot, and after several penalties near the Leinster line, Tadhg Beirne finally crashed over.

Jack Crowley easily converted for a 13-10 lead for the visitors.

While Munster had a few more chances close to the Leinster line, the home side's defence held out.

In the 63rd minute, Leinster surged upfield and retook the lead at 15-13 thanks to an unconverted try through replacement Joe McCarthy.

While Leinster seemed to have enough in the tank, Crowley's heroics in the final minutes secured a win that would not have sent only Munster supporters into raptures but those of the Stormers too.

The URC final takes place on Saturday, 27 May at 18:30.



