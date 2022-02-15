Stormers to host Zebre URC clash in Stellenbosch

A clash of events will see the Stormers play their rescheduled game against Zebre in Stellenbosch.

The Danie Craven Stadium has been identified as the host stadium for the clash on 13 March.

The rugby clashes with the Cape Town Cycle Tour which will see many roads closed on the day.

The Stormers have been forced to move their rescheduled United Rugby Championship (URC) round six clash against Zebre Parma at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour takes place on the day of the match – 13 March – and because it is meant to finish within the Cape Town Stadium precinct, a number of road closures will be in place.

It will be a first competitive match for the Stormers at the stadium which is home to one of the Varsity Cup’s most successful team, Maties.

A joint statement issued by the WP rugby administrator and Cap Town Stadium CEO clarified that while every effort was made to host this fixture at DHL Stadium, it was simply not possible due to the clash.

"While both WP Rugby and the team at DHL Stadium tried to look at various options for staging the event at DHL Stadium on the re-scheduled date, unfortunately this was not possible due to the stadium’s event calendar having a pre-existing booking," the statement read.

This match was originally meant to take place in November last year, but was rescheduled to the impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, which saw Zebre Parma leave South Africa before the fixture could be fulfilled.

Sunday, 13 March is the only date that this match can take place due to the fact that Zebre Parma play Ospreys in Wales seven days before.

The game gets underway at 18:05.