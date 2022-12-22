Stormers v Bulls rivalry back to its bruising best: 'It's brilliant for SA rugby'

The Bulls travel to Cape Town on Friday for a clash against the URC champions, the Stormers.

The fixture has been massive in recent seasons, solidifying its status as South African rugby's fiercest rivalry.

The Stormers beat the Bulls three times in last season's tournament.

South Africa's most iconic, hard-fought rugby rivalry is back to its captivating best as the Stormers and Bulls prepare for their blockbuster United Rugby Championship (URC) showdown at DHL Stadium on Friday night.

The last time the side's met, back on 18 June 2022, a stunning second-half showing from Stormers saw them emerge 18-13 winners in the first-ever URC tournament final to land their maiden piece of major international silverware.

In the pool stages of that season, the Stormers also beat the Bulls twice (30-26 at Loftus and 19-17 in Cape Town) to leave coach John Dobson with a 3-0 record over Jake White in all URC competition.

READ | White recalls Bok stars Arendse, Moodie and Nortje for Bulls-Stormers humdinger

Dobson downplayed that statistic at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, but there is no doubt that this fixture comes with a dollop of added spice that makes for a hugely intriguing affair.

White's selection policy in recent weeks - he has strategically rested his bigger names in the most recent Champions Cup fixture block - also suggests that he is eyeing this clash as hugely important.

Indications out of the Stormers camp on Thursday were that ticket sales were also moving at an encouraging pace - good news given the unique scheduling of the match - and the stage is now set for these two sides to do battle one more time.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

"I think it's brilliant for South African rugby," said Dobson.

"I feel it (the rivalry), and I think we all do.

"It came up again when Jake came in and did such a good job of rebuilding the Bulls and they won two Currie Cups in one year. Then we got a couple of narrow wins (including the 2021/22 URC final) and it's been building up over a while.

"It's clear what this game means for the Bulls, too, by the fact they rested players in the Champions Cup. It's their plan for the season and I can't argue with that, but it's clear how much this game means to them and it's also incredibly important to us.

"This game could be played in any tournament and it would mean a lot, because that rivalry is back."

Dobson was quick, however, not to turn this into a 'Dobson v White' narrative, praising the work of the Stormers coaching staff in all the success they have had over the last year.

"That's a media construct. The first fact is that we are a coaching team. It's not Dobbo against Jake for one second," he said.

"The coaching staff puts in a lot of sweat out there, and before that, we lost four or five in a row against the Bulls.

"That record is just in the URC, and it's not of any consequence at all in our minds."

Skipper Steven Kitshoff said the players were hugely excited about the match.

"It's a brilliant fixture and there is a lot at stake in this game. If you look at the overall standings, whoever wins takes second spot on the URC log, so it's a good competition between two good teams and I think it's brilliant for the spectators to have such a string rivalry back in South African rugby," he said.

Kick-off on Friday is at 19:15 and, before that, the Sharks host the Lions at 17:00.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Clayton Blommetjies

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck Du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stravino Jacobs