Stormers v Edinburgh now at CT Stadium after Justin Bieber concert cancelled

Craig Taylor
Fans at Cape Town Stadium (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
The United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the Stormers and Edinburgh on 1 October will take place at Cape Town Stadium.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the game would be played at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch because a Justin Bieber concert would be held at Cape Town Stadium on the same day. 

That concert, however, has now been cancelled, allowing the Stormers to run out on their home ground when taking on the Scottish side. 

The Stormers, however, will start the defence of their URC title against Connacht on 24 September at the Danie Craven Stadium.

This is due to the fact that logistics, planning and event costs are already at an advanced stage, with the Irish team booked to stay in Stellenbosch.

With Edinburgh staying in Cape Town, there is enough time to switch their encounter against John Dobson's men back to the City and allow for the necessary stadium preparations following the Rugby World Cup Sevens.  

Supporters who already bought tickets for the game against Edinburgh at Danie Craven Stadium can exchange them for tickets to the match at Cape Town Stadium or be refunded.  


