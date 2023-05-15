45m ago

Stormers v Munster: URC final tickets for Cape Town Stadium go on sale on Thursday

Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Tickets for the United Rugby Championship (URC) final at Cape Town Stadium will go on sale at 10:00 on Thursday.

The Stormers will host Munster in the URC final on Saturday, 27 May at 18:30. 

The Cape-based franchise defeated Connacht 43-25 in their semi-final clash, while Munster stunned tournament favourites Leinster 16-15

As the Stormers finished above Munster in the round-robin stages, they host a home final for the second year running.

The cheapest ticks available for the final are Category D, which cost R80, while Category A tickets are R375. 

Those supporters who hold season tickets can use them for the final. 

Tickets can only be purchased via Ticketpro. Any tickets purchased via third parties are not valid. 


United Rugby Championship final ticket prices

Category A: R375

Category B: R275

Category C1: R175

Category C2: R150

Category D: R80

