Stormers wait anxiously as Moerat decides on future in Cape

The Stormers are waiting anxiously on star lock Salmaan Moerat to make a decision on his future in Cape Town.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that Moerat was in high demand abroad, with English club Sale Sharks "one of several options" he was considering.

Moerat's contract with WP Rugby expires in October 2022.

The 23-year-old was a Springbok squad member on the team's recent year-end tour but is yet to make his Test debut.

The report added that the Sale Sharks were looking to bolster their lock stocks, with rumours that the Durban-based Sharks were after the services of Springbok Lood de Jager and JP du Preez on the radar of Glasgow Warriors.

Losing Moerat will be a significant blow to the Stormers. He was recently named co-captain alongside Ernst van Rhyn for their overseas tour in the United Rugby Championship.

Last week, Stormers assistant coach coach Rito Hlungwani said how Moerat and lock partner Marvin Orie's return had boosted the squad.

"As you all know, Salmaan and Marvin were both touring with the Springboks. They came back so they will be available for us this weekend. Damian Willemse is available for us. They haven't been around us for a while, especially Marvin and Damian, but it's very good to have them back," the forwards guru said.

The Stormers were preparing to face Italian side Zebre but the game was postponed due to the new Omicron Covid variant detected in South Africa.

Hlungwani added that Orie and Moerat would be a significant boost to their pack in the coming weeks.

"It's quite exciting to have Salmaan and Marvin there. They're very different players, Marvin is very experienced when it comes to lineouts. He'll give us a good buffer there... he hasn't played in a while, so we just hope he's not rusty. [But] if he is we'll make sure that we train so he's nice and ready come Saturday.

"It also gives us a bit of room when it comes to substitutions. It's quite exciting to have those two guys back and it gives us more room to play around with selection and substitutions come game day."