Stormers welcome Zas, Blommetjies back into starting XV - Kitshoff and Dweba on the bench

Winger Leolin Zas will make his first appearance this season for the Stormers in Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter against Ospreys in Swansea.

Zas - who injured his ankle in last season's semi-final against Ulster - will form a back three that includes Angelo Davids and Clayton Blommetjies.

Head coach John Dobson has made seven changes to the starting line-up that beat Zebre 37-20 last weekend. Springboks Steven Kitshoff and Joseph Dweba have been named on the bench.

Hacjivah Dayimani and Nama Xaba will start on the flanks, while the only change to the tight five sees Marvin Orie join captain Salmaan Moerat in the second row.

Dan du Plessis will partner Alapati Leiua in midfield, with Sacha Mngomezulu set to make an impact from the bench, while Paul de Wet is also back in the starting team at scrumhalf.

Stormers team: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Alapati Leiua, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Willie Engelbrecht, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu

"Leolin was one of the stand-out players for us last season until he was injured in the semi-final, so to have him back in the team along with the likes of Clayton, Dan, Paul, Hacjivah, Nama and Marvin is exciting for us," said Dobson.

"Then of course to have players of Joseph and Steven's quality coming off the bench is also something we are looking forward to.

"It is a short turnaround this week playing on Friday night and we also lost a day travelling from Italy, so we are going to have to really lift ourselves against an Ospreys team which will be full of internationals having rested some of them last weekend," he said.

Kick-off is at 20:35 (SA time) on Friday.