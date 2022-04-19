Stormers were 'down and out' before URC rise, says Nel: 'We were taking heat'

The rise of the Stormers this United Rugby Championship season has come after a testing period on and off the field.

The Stormers are now a win away from securing a playoff spot, and are also in the running for a home quarter-final.

Centre Ruhan Nel says there was a point where the Stormers were "down and out".

Heading into the maiden United Rugby Championship season, few would have predicted that the Stormers would be South Africa's top side.

That honour was reserved for either Jake White's trophy-winning Bulls, or the flush Sharks from Durban.

Yet, with just three rounds of group stage competition remaining, the Stormers are leading the way in Mzansi, top of the South African conference and fifth overall heading into Friday night's clash against Glasgow Warriors (3rd) at Cape Town Stadium.

It is a top-of-the table fixture with huge consequences, as victory for coach John Dobson's charges will see them climb into the top four on the table, where the reward would be hosting a quarter-final should they stay there.

There are still tough outings against Leinster (home) and Scarlets (away) to come, but as centre Ruhan Nel put it during his midweek press conference on Tuesday, the Stormers are well-placed in this race.

Nel, enjoying a season of many starts and no injuries in a firing Stormers backline, has been around long enough to appreciate moments like this.

On and off the field, it has not been the easiest ride for rugby in the Western Province in recent years, and he has lived those testing times.

"If I think back on my journey here with Province, it started in 2017 when we won the Currie Cup, but then going through Super Rugby, there was a point where the team was really down and out," said Nel.

"People weren't giving us a chance, so we've been there.

"It's awesome to be in this situation now, from where we were a year or two ago, where we were taking a bit of heat.

"Being one win away from securing a playoff spot I think is something the team is embracing. There are a lot of teams that would give a lot to be in the position where we are."

Kick-off on Friday is at 18:00.



