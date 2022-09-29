1h ago

Stormers wing Senatla out for 'many months' as Dobson ponders string of replacements

Kamva Somdyala
Stormers coach John Dobson said he still couldn't give a definitive answer about the extent of the injury wing Seabelo Senatla sustained during his side's victory over Connacht in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last weekend.

The 29-year-old was on the receiving end of a dangerous clean-out by Bundee Aki, who was shown red for his recklessness in that 62nd-minute charge.

TMO replays showed that Aki's shoulder had clattered into Senatla's head.

Immediately after their 38-15 win, Dobson told reporters that he wasn't sure when the influential winger would play again as he prepares his team for their clash with Edinburgh.

On Wednesday, he said Senatla was meant to go for his operation, which would rule him out for a lengthy period.

"I think he's meant to go for an operation today [Wednesday]," Dobson confirmed.

"He's out for ... many months. It's unfortunate, especially because of how it happened."

Dobson, however, gave the impression that Senatla's spot would be well covered by the personnel he has in his squad.

Last season's top-try scorer Leolin Zas is in training after a lengthy lay-off, or they could shift Suleiman Hartzenberg - who made his Stormers URC debut last week - to wing.

"I'm not sure if we will choose Zas this week ... it's been a long lay-off, so probably another week," Dobson said.

On Hartzenberg, who played on the wing for the Junior Boks during their series campaign this past June, Dobson said: "We could move him there."

"He's very fast. He's exceptionally fast," Dobson said.

"We could also play Chris Hollis or Tristan Leyds on the wing, those would be the next off the rank."

The Stormers are back at the Cape Town Stadium this weekend for the first time since their URC triumph. 

Kick-off is at 14:00.


